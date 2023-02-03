Man shot and killed inside Abbotsford, B.C. drug lab: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has died in Abbotsford, B.C., following a home invasion early Friday morning.

Abbotsford police said officers were called to the home at 4:11 a.m. in the 7000 block of Nicholson Avenue after shots were heard.

When the police arrived they found one man dead.

During the search of the home, officers located a drug lab, police said.

The Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit is in the preliminary stages of this investigation and early indications suggest that this incident is targeted, and the public is not at risk, Abbotsford police added.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) will be taking over the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident, dashcam footage, or CCTV from the area is asked to call the IHIT Infoline at 1-877-551-4448.