Crime

Man shot and killed inside Abbotsford, B.C. drug lab: police

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 3, 2023 1:22 pm
Abbotsford police said a man was found shot inside a home early Friday morning. View image in full screen
Abbotsford police said a man was found shot inside a home early Friday morning. Simon Little / Global News

A man has died in Abbotsford, B.C., following a home invasion early Friday morning.

Abbotsford police said officers were called to the home at 4:11 a.m. in the 7000 block of Nicholson Avenue after shots were heard.

When the police arrived they found one man dead.

During the search of the home, officers located a drug lab, police said.

The Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit is in the preliminary stages of this investigation and early indications suggest that this incident is targeted, and the public is not at risk, Abbotsford police added.

Fatal shooting of teen at Burnaby townhouse complex

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) will be taking over the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident, dashcam footage, or CCTV from the area is asked to call the IHIT Infoline at 1-877-551-4448.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

