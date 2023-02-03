City of Kawartha Lakes man pleads guilty to prohibited weapons charges: CBSA

Send this page to someone via email

A City of Kawartha Lakes man arrested in 2021 on smuggling and weapons charges recently pleaded guilty in court.

According to the Canada Border Services Agency, on Jan. 15, 2021, officers at the Vancouver International Mail Centre examined a package declared as a fuel filter. The package contained three firearm suppressors (also known as silencers), which are prohibited in Canada.

The investigation was referred to the CBSA’s Northern Ontario Region criminal investigation division.

On Feb. 17, 2021, with support from City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, the CBSA executed a search warrant at a residence in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Investigators seized a restricted handgun, a replica handgun, a shotgun, two rifles, a stun gun, a stun gun-flashlight, a set of brass knuckles, a butterfly knife, two switchblades, three nunchakus, 21 throwing stars and a blow gun.

Story continues below advertisement

At the time, Lawrence Brazeau was arrested and faced 27 charges, including three each of smuggling and unauthorized importation of a prohibited weapon and 21 other firearm and weapons-related charges.

The agency says on Jan. 24, 2023, Brazeau pleaded guilty to prohibited weapons charges. He received a fine along with a 10-year ban from possessing firearms and a lifetime ban on possessing restricted or prohibited weapons.

As a result of a #CBSA investigation, on January 24 an individual pled guilty to prohibited weapons charges. They were fined and are banned from possessing firearms for 10 years, or restricted/prohibited weapons for life: https://t.co/ontAzpDjv2 pic.twitter.com/xY1ySRjgjA — Border Services NOR (@CBSANOR) February 3, 2023

“This demonstrates the hard work and diligence of CBSA border services officers and CBSA investigators to keep firearms and prohibited devices out of Canada,” stated Stephanie Chenier, CBSA acting regional director general, at the time of the arrest. “This seizure is a great example of how our close partnership with the OPP prevents illegal activity and protects our communities.”