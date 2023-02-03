3 robberies pulled off in Kitchener over 30-minute span on Thursday night

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police issued a warning on Twitter on Thursday night after three robberies occurred in Kitchener over a 30-minute timeframe.

Police made the announcement at around 10:45 p.m., warning residents to expect an increased police presence in the areas as the robberies were under investigation.

Two of the robberies occurred at convenience stores, one at Belmont Avenue and Glasgow Street and another at Victoria Street North and Lancaster Street.

The third was also initially reported to be at a convenience store near Fischer-Hallman and Highland roads, but police later noted that it was actually at a restaurant.

A police spokesperson told Global News that officers believe the three robberies are connected.

Police are expected to provide more details about the incidents on Friday.