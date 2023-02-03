Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 robberies pulled off in Kitchener over 30-minute span on Thursday night

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 3, 2023 10:13 am
Police lights View image in full screen
File photo of police lights. Global News

Waterloo Regional Police issued a warning on Twitter on Thursday night after three robberies occurred in Kitchener over a 30-minute timeframe.

Police made the announcement at around 10:45 p.m., warning residents to expect an increased police presence in the areas as the robberies were under investigation.

Read more: Security guard hurt while nabbing bandit at robbery that closed Conestoga Mall: Waterloo police

Read next: Anna Kendrick gets real about emotional abuse, mental health in ‘Alice, Darling’

Two of the robberies occurred at convenience stores, one at Belmont Avenue and Glasgow Street and another at Victoria Street North and Lancaster Street.

The third was also initially reported to be at a convenience store near Fischer-Hallman and Highland roads, but police later noted that it was actually at a restaurant.

Trending Now

A police spokesperson told Global News that officers believe the three robberies are connected.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are expected to provide more details about the incidents on Friday.

Kitchener newsVictoria Street KitchenerFischer Hallman Road KitchenerHighland Road KitchenerBelmont Avenue KitchenerGlasgow Street KitchenerLancaster Street KitchenerKitchener robberiesKitchenr crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers