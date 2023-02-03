Police seek suspect following armed robbery in Lindsay, Ont.

Police are looking for a suspect following an armed robbery at a store in Lindsay, Ont., on Thursday night.
The Kawartha Lakes Police Service says around 10:10 p.m., officers responded to a reported robbery at a business on Lindsay Street South after an employee reported that a woman entered the store and demanded money and cigarettes.
“The suspect removed what appeared to be a handgun from their pocket and showed the clerk before fleeing the store with a quantity of cash and cigarettes,” police said in a release.
The employee was not injured.
Officers searched the area but a suspect was not located.
On Friday morning, police released a surveillance image of the suspect.
Anyone with information can call police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8499) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.
