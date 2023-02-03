Police seek suspect following armed robbery in Lindsay, Ont.

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are looking for a suspect following an armed robbery at a store in Lindsay, Ont., on Thursday night.

The Kawartha Lakes Police Service says around 10:10 p.m., officers responded to a reported robbery at a business on Lindsay Street South after an employee reported that a woman entered the store and demanded money and cigarettes.

“The suspect removed what appeared to be a handgun from their pocket and showed the clerk before fleeing the store with a quantity of cash and cigarettes,” police said in a release.

The employee was not injured.

Officers searched the area but a suspect was not located.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday morning, police released a surveillance image of the suspect.

Anyone with information can call police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8499) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.