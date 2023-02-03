Menu

Medway zone school buses cancelled Friday amid cold weather and snow squall warning

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted February 3, 2023 7:37 am
A school bus driver tries to clear snow. View image in full screen
A school bus driver tries to clear snow. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

All school buses are cancelled in the Medway zone on Friday, according to Student Transportation Services.

Read more: MLHU issues first cold weather alert of 2023 for London ahead of frigid Friday forecast

Read next: Parents abandon their ticketless baby at Israeli airport check-in

The cancellations come as the Middlesex London Health Unit issued its first cold weather alert of the year as temperatures dropped overnight to a low of -14 C, feeling like -22 with the wind chill.

The bitter cold is expected remain through the day Friday, with temperatures hovering around -12 C, feeling near -23 in the afternoon. Flurries are also expected along with 30 km/h winds gusting to 50 km/h.

The London, Ont., region also remains under a snow squall warning that was initially issued shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday as Environment Canada continues to call for frigid wind chill values to end the work week.

More information about school bus cancellations and affected routes can be found at MyBigYellowBus.ca.

