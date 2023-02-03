Medway zone school buses cancelled Friday amid cold weather and snow squall warning

All school buses are cancelled in the Medway zone on Friday, according to Student Transportation Services.
The cancellations come as the Middlesex London Health Unit issued its first cold weather alert of the year as temperatures dropped overnight to a low of -14 C, feeling like -22 with the wind chill.
The bitter cold is expected remain through the day Friday, with temperatures hovering around -12 C, feeling near -23 in the afternoon. Flurries are also expected along with 30 km/h winds gusting to 50 km/h.
The London, Ont., region also remains under a snow squall warning that was initially issued shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday as Environment Canada continues to call for frigid wind chill values to end the work week.
More information about school bus cancellations and affected routes can be found at MyBigYellowBus.ca.
