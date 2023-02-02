Indigenous fashion designer fundraises for international opportunity

Indigenous fashion designer Jill Setah’s designs are taking her across the pond, with an opportunity of a lifetime to present her pieces and culture on the world stage.
Setah has been invited to attend the Night at the Museum: Guilded Guilded Glamour Charity Gala at the Oxford University Museum Natural History on Feb. 24 to show her designs.
“I’m hoping to raise awareness on residential schools and how bad they were through my clothing,” said Setah, who is from the Yunesit’in Government near Williams Lake, B.C.
“Hopefully I can tell a story through my garments that go down the runway, and get to share my culture and my knowledge to raise awareness and be a proud, strong Indigenous woman.”
Seetah started out by designing powwow outfits for her kids more than a decade ago. Now, she seamlessly weaves activism and heritage through her pieces.
“I want to let people know that we’re still here,” said Setah.
To make the trip to England, Setah needs to raise some money so she is turning to the community. Setah has started a online fundraiser and has planned three bingo night fundraising events at the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Centre on Feb. 2, 10 and 17 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., where dinner will also be served.
