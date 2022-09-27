Edmonton fashion designer looks to gift an all expenses paid custom graduation gown

Send this page to someone via email

High school graduation is a happy and exciting time for many, but the expenses that come with it can also be extremely stressful — and that’s where a local fashion designer is hoping to help.

Jessica Halabi said she remembers how hard the financial strain was for her family.

“Graduation and gowns. The banquet tickets, the dresses, the hair, everything just adds up,” said Halabi. “Then the graduation pictures, the make-up and yearbooks.

“I remember I didn’t get a yearbook until my 10-year anniversary.'”

That’s why Halabi decided to offer help to others who may be worried about graduation finances like she was years ago.

Last week, Halabi took to Instagram with her story, and at the end of the post, she offered to help someone like her, promising a free custom grad dress for a student who is unable to buy their own gown.

"Times were tough for me at the time, and I know times are tough right now for people. This can kind of be an after thought for lots of families," she said.

The post quickly gained traction, spurring others to join in on her generous initiative with Alberta Barber Academy offering to pay for a second dress.

“The community, seriously, everybody has just wanted to step up and support this and add from their businesses,” said Halabi.

“Individuals came forward and they wanted to support this cause and add to the grad giveaway.”

Vanity Box, a beauty salon, added to the cause by vowing to donate makeup and nail services. Individuals have also offered to buy accessories and shoes. Not to mention two other organizations have offered to provide two tailored suits.

What’s left to make this generous donation happen? Students who are in need and currently enrolled/graduating from grade 12.

“If you’re a teacher, if you’re a counsellor and you know someone who this could help, or change their life, please nominate them,” said Halabi.

Applications and stories of deserving students can be submitted to Halabi’s Instagram page or at her email jhfgradgown@outlook.com.

“This giveaway could benefit somebody, and it literally would mean the world to me,” said a teary-eyed Halabi.

“I know how important it is for so many students. I know this extra is unreachable for many people.”