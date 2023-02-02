Man charged in connection with Brampton, Ont. shooting: police

See more sharing options

A 40-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting in Brampton, Ont., police say.

Peel Regional Police said on Jan. 20, just before 10 p.m., officers received a report of a shooting in the Candy Crescent and Major Williams Sharpe Drive area.

Police said a woman had been shot and was taken to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said on Wednesday, 40-year-old Orane Byron was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Police said he was previously charged in connection with an arson investigation which occurred on Jan. 21 in Shelbourne.

Officers said Byron was charged with several offences including attempted murder, weapons dangerous, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.