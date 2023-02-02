Kids’ pain medication procured by Alberta approved for import

Send this page to someone via email

As a shortage of certain medications is still ongoing, Health Canada has approved the exceptional importation of pediatric medicine procured by Alberta.

Late last year, the Alberta government announced it has found a manufacturer to import 5 million bottles of children’s acetaminophen and ibuprofen.

In December, 250,000 bottles of acetaminophen were approved for use in hospitals.

The remaining 4.75 million bottles are split between acetaminophen and ibuprofen. The acetaminophen — which is a majority of the children’s medicine procured by Alberta — has been approved for import as of Jan. 26.

In a statement to Global News, Health Canada confirmed the approval.

Story continues below advertisement

“On Jan. 26, 2023, after a thorough review and discussions with the company and the government of Alberta, Health Canada approved the exceptional importation of Turkish-authorized pediatric acetaminophen with child-resistant packaging for distribution and sale behind the counter in community pharmacies in Alberta.

“This decision is reflected on the online list of products eligible for importation,” it said in a statement.

“Health Canada’s review of the proposal for Turkish-authorized pediatric ibuprofen is ongoing.”

The brand name of the procured children’s acetaminophen from Turkey is Parol (150mL), which comes in liquid form and is meant for kids between two and 11 years old.

“The information posted by Health Canada today is a big step toward the goal of getting these medications into the hands of families who are waiting for them,” Steve Buick, Health Minister Jason Copping’s press secretary, said in a written statement.

It’s unclear when the medication will start to appear on store shelves.

More to come…