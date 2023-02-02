Menu

Fire

1 person dead in N.S. after apartment above garage engulfed in flames

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 2, 2023 12:50 pm
One person is dead after a residential fire in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County.

RCMP, EHS and fire crews responded to the blaze in Granville Ferry, N.S. just after 1 a.m. Thursday.

“When RCMP officers arrived at the scene, an apartment, located above a garage, was engulfed in flames,” police said in release.

“The remains of an adult were located inside the home.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation by RCMP, the Office of the Fire Marshal, and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.

