Crime

3 charged after fraudulent retail gift cards valued at about $500,000 seized: Toronto police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 2, 2023 11:25 am
Gift cards and equipment seized by Toronto police on display. View image in full screen
Gift cards and equipment seized by Toronto police on display. Toronto police

Toronto police say they have charged three people in connection with a fraudulent retail gift card investigation.

Police said between July 2022 and January 2023, three people are accused of operating a “sophisticated forgery lab, used for altering and manufacturing retail gift cards for fraudulent use.”

Investigators said search warrants were executed at a Toronto business and a home in Richmond Hill.

Police say they seized a “vast amount” of fraudulent gift cards, valued at about $500,000.

They also say they found computer equipment and electronics used for altering and manufacturing gift cards, and a quantity of fake government-issued identity documents.

On Wednesday, police announced they arrested 38-year-old Iouri Perett and 35-year-old Vitalii Fokov, both from Richmond Hill.

The two are charged with fraud over $5,000, altering gift cards and possession of proceeds obtained by crime.

In addition, police charged 34-year-old Elizaveta Perett, also from Richmond Hill, with possession of proceeds obtained by crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

