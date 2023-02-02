3 charged after fraudulent retail gift cards valued at about $500,000 seized: Toronto police

Toronto police say they have charged three people in connection with a fraudulent retail gift card investigation.
Police said between July 2022 and January 2023, three people are accused of operating a “sophisticated forgery lab, used for altering and manufacturing retail gift cards for fraudulent use.”
Investigators said search warrants were executed at a Toronto business and a home in Richmond Hill.
Police say they seized a “vast amount” of fraudulent gift cards, valued at about $500,000.
They also say they found computer equipment and electronics used for altering and manufacturing gift cards, and a quantity of fake government-issued identity documents.
On Wednesday, police announced they arrested 38-year-old Iouri Perett and 35-year-old Vitalii Fokov, both from Richmond Hill.
The two are charged with fraud over $5,000, altering gift cards and possession of proceeds obtained by crime.
In addition, police charged 34-year-old Elizaveta Perett, also from Richmond Hill, with possession of proceeds obtained by crime.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
