New federal recommendations on long-term care standards has BC Nurses Union asking for clarification

A partnership between the federal government and the Health Standards Organization (HSO) aims to improve how we care for the elderly in long-term care facilities.

The HSO recommends residents receive at least four hours of direct care every day. This is something Minister of Health Adrian Dix says B.C. has already implemented compared to other provinces, because they have taken a ‘Team BC’ approach with all long-term care homes.

“The steps we have taken over the last few years put us in a very good position in B.C. care homes,” said Minister Dix.

“The standard in B.C. as set in 2008 was 3.36 hours of direct care per resident a day.”

The B.C. Nurses Union is happy to see recommendations like these have been announced, but they have some reservations and would like clearer explanations on certain recommendations.

Executive councillor for seniors and pensions, Michelle Sordal, feels the report needs to clarify a ‘safe nurse to patient ratio in long-term care’, in conversation with Global News.

“We know that is not uncommon for nurses to be responsible for upwards of 60-80 residents on a night shift for example. Can you imagine coming into work and being responsible for 60 human beings?” said Sordal.

According to the non-profit standards organization, this report should serve as a wake-up call regarding Canada’s long-term care services.

Volunteer panelist Ben Mortenson said ultimately it is now up to each province and territory to provide better long-term care.

“What I think we need to do is make residential care more attractive to staff to work in. Part of that is wages but also part of it is working conditions and that’s one of the things we’re really stressing in the document.”

Minister Dix said he will take a ‘good look’ at the report, but said they will continue to raise their standards of care when it comes to long-term care facilities.