Door-knocking scammer pretending to be with Halifax-area church: police

Halifax Regional Police say they received several reports of a man pretending to be associated with a church to solicit money on Wednesday.

In a release, police said it was reported a man was going door-to-door and representing himself as being with the Fairview United Church and was attempting to get money on the church’s behalf.

“Police are advising that the man is not associated with the church and this is a scam,” read the release.

Police described the person as a five-foot-eight tall white man, wearing a black winter hat with a yellow logo and a teal puffy winter jacket, with jeans.

In a Facebook post earlier on Wednesday, the Fairview United Church wrote, “This person is going door-to-door asking for funds to help a family from New Glasgow who is in the city with a family member who is in hospital for cancer treatment and he is using the name of the church to legitimize the request.”

The church warned community members to stay vigilant amid a rising number of scams.

“Please be assured that the church would never sanction anyone to ask for funds at the door in any situation,” it wrote in the post.

Police ask anyone with information on this scam to contact them.