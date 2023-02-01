Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Homicide investigators turn to public for help in 2022 Mission, B.C. suspicious death

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 1, 2023 3:36 pm
Police are looking for information from the public regarding the suspicious death of Codi Carlyle Rogers in Mission, B.C.
Police are looking for information from the public regarding the suspicious death of Codi Carlyle Rogers in Mission, B.C. IHIT

B.C. homicide investigators are asking the public to assist in moving forward a case in Mission, B.C., one year after a woman’s body was discovered.

Integrated homicide investigation officers are asking members of the public, who may have pertinent information regarding the death of Codi Carlyle Rogers, to come forward.

Click to play video: 'Police identify homicide victim found in Cascade Falls Regional Park'
Police identify homicide victim found in Cascade Falls Regional Park

Police released a map showing where Rogers was last seen on foot and where her body was discovered, around 22 kilometres away, at the Cascade Falls Regional Park on Feb. 1, 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Man charged in fatal stabbing of 66-year-old in Coquitlam, B.C.

Read next: Longtime CBC journalist, editor dead after random assault in Toronto

Police said investigators are continuing to work to build a timeline of events leading to Rogers’ death.

A map released by IHIT showing Rogers’ last known location and where her body was found. View image in full screen
A map released by IHIT showing Rogers’ last known location and where her body was found. IHIT

At the time, police in Mission responded to a report that a woman’s body had been found at the regional park. They later identified the body as Rogers, a 40-year-old Mission resident.

“The circumstances surrounding the body were deemed suspicious and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was called in to investigate,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti.

“We’re once again asking for those with information who have yet to speak with police, anyone with new information, or anyone who may have seen a suspicious vehicle in the area of Cascade Falls Regional Park on the night of Jan. 31, 2022, to please contact IHIT.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: B.C. woman’s death puts spotlight on tracking tech

Read next: ‘Dr. Phil’ talk show to end after 21 years on the air

Police previously said they did not believe Rogers was killed at the regional park, even though that is where her body was found.

“We do not believe the homicide occurred at the Cascade Falls Regional Park,” Det. Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi said in a media release.

Investigators also previously said the death appeared to be an isolated incident, with no connections to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Anyone with possible information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.

Click to play video: 'Family of man found dead in Keremeos, B.C. frustrated with RCMP process'
Family of man found dead in Keremeos, B.C. frustrated with RCMP process

— with files from Global BC’s Simon Little

Related News
IHITBC RCMPMissionBC MurderMission BCBC homicideMission homicidecodi carlyle rogersBC Intergrated Homicide Investigation Team
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers