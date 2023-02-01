Homicide investigators turn to public for help in 2022 Mission, B.C. suspicious death

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. homicide investigators are asking the public to assist in moving forward a case in Mission, B.C., one year after a woman’s body was discovered.

Integrated homicide investigation officers are asking members of the public, who may have pertinent information regarding the death of Codi Carlyle Rogers, to come forward.

0:32 Police identify homicide victim found in Cascade Falls Regional Park

Police released a map showing where Rogers was last seen on foot and where her body was discovered, around 22 kilometres away, at the Cascade Falls Regional Park on Feb. 1, 2022.

Police said investigators are continuing to work to build a timeline of events leading to Rogers’ death.

View image in full screen A map released by IHIT showing Rogers’ last known location and where her body was found. IHIT

At the time, police in Mission responded to a report that a woman’s body had been found at the regional park. They later identified the body as Rogers, a 40-year-old Mission resident.

“The circumstances surrounding the body were deemed suspicious and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was called in to investigate,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti.

“We’re once again asking for those with information who have yet to speak with police, anyone with new information, or anyone who may have seen a suspicious vehicle in the area of Cascade Falls Regional Park on the night of Jan. 31, 2022, to please contact IHIT.”

Police previously said they did not believe Rogers was killed at the regional park, even though that is where her body was found.

“We do not believe the homicide occurred at the Cascade Falls Regional Park,” Det. Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi said in a media release.

Investigators also previously said the death appeared to be an isolated incident, with no connections to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Anyone with possible information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.

— with files from Global BC’s Simon Little