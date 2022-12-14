Chilliwack shooting leaves one person dead, burned SUV found nearby

One person has been shot and killed in Chilliwack.
The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday near Windsor Street just off Yale Road.
Mounties in Chilliwack say the victim was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead.
Officers also believe the shooting was targeted.
Shortly after the shooting, around 6:45 p.m., Chilliwack RCMP located a burned SUV left in a parking lot by the Tzeachten Sports Field.
Mounties are investigating whether this latest death is linked to the Lower Mainland Gang Conflict.
No word if the torched SUV is connected to the shooting but scenes like this have been a hallmark of recent gang-style hits.
There is also no word on any arrests or suspects.
This is a developing story.
More to come.
