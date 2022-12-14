Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Chilliwack shooting leaves one person dead, burned SUV found nearby

By Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted December 14, 2022 2:33 am
Chilliwack shooting View image in full screen
The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m near Windsor Street just off Yale Road. One person was shot and Mounties say the victim who died in hospital was likely targetted. Global News

One person has been shot and killed in Chilliwack.

The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday near Windsor Street just off Yale Road.

Mounties in Chilliwack say the victim was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead.

Officers also believe the shooting was targeted.

Burned out SUV in Chilliwack View image in full screen
Around an hour after the shooting an SUV was found on fire near Bailey and Matheson Roads on the Tzeachten First Nation. Global News

Shortly after the shooting, around 6:45 p.m., Chilliwack RCMP located a burned SUV left in a parking lot by the Tzeachten Sports Field.

Mounties are investigating whether this latest death is linked to the Lower Mainland Gang Conflict.

No word if the torched SUV is connected to the shooting but scenes like this have been a hallmark of recent gang-style hits.

There is also no word on any arrests or suspects.

This is a developing story.

More to come.

