Chilliwack shooting leaves one person dead, burned SUV found nearby

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person has been shot and killed in Chilliwack.

The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday near Windsor Street just off Yale Road.

Mounties in Chilliwack say the victim was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead.

Officers also believe the shooting was targeted.

View image in full screen Around an hour after the shooting an SUV was found on fire near Bailey and Matheson Roads on the Tzeachten First Nation. Global News

Shortly after the shooting, around 6:45 p.m., Chilliwack RCMP located a burned SUV left in a parking lot by the Tzeachten Sports Field.

Story continues below advertisement

Mounties are investigating whether this latest death is linked to the Lower Mainland Gang Conflict.

0:24 Man in hospital, watchdog investigating following police-involved shooting in Vancouver’s Gastown

No word if the torched SUV is connected to the shooting but scenes like this have been a hallmark of recent gang-style hits.

There is also no word on any arrests or suspects.

This is a developing story.

More to come.