Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Man formally charged in death of Tia Blood: Alberta RCMP

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted February 1, 2023 3:02 pm
An RCMP officer's shoulder patch.
File: The RCMP badge. Global News

A Lethbridge man with two prior charges in relation to the death of an Indigenous woman found dead in Lethbridge County now faces a charge of manslaughter.

Thirty-four-year-old Tia Blood was reported missing on Oct. 19, 2022. About five days later, Lethbridge Police Service’s criminal investigation unit was called to an area west of the city and located a body as part of the ongoing missing persons investigation.

An autopsy that week confirmed the body found was Blood’s.

“This news has devastated our large and loving family,” a statement from Blood’s family read following the news of the autopsy results.

Trending Now

Later on, police arrested 20-year-old Hunter Alexander Frank of Lethbridge in relation to the investigation. He was charged at that time with offering an indignity to human remains and two counts of theft under $5,000.

On Jan. 27, 2023, the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit arrested Frank at the Lethbridge Correctional Center. Mounties said he’s also charged with manslaughter and trafficking a controlled substance in relation to the death of the 34-year-old.

Frank remains in police custody and will appear in Lethbridge Provincial Court on Feb. 13.

