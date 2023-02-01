Menu

Canada

60-year-old woman dead after being hit by vehicle in Cape Breton

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted February 1, 2023 8:35 am
Global News Morning Halifax: February 1
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.

A 60-year-old woman has died after being hit by someone driving a vehicle in Cape Breton Tuesday afternoon.

In a release, Cape Breton Regional Police said the collision happened on Terry Way between the Cape Breton Regional Hospital and Churchill Drive in Membertou.

It said officers responded around 2:45 p.m. and the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Traffic safety investigators and forensic identification officers attended the scene and are investigating the cause of the collision.

The release said the victim’s identity will not be released at this time, pending notification of next-of-kin.

Police don’t say the age or gender of the driver whose vehicle struck the pedestrian.

