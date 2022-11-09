Menu

Canada

Pedestrian, 62, dies after being struck by vehicle in Dartmouth

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted November 9, 2022 10:30 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: November 9'
Global News Morning Halifax: November 9
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

A man died after being struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth on Tuesday night.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said officers responded to a vehicle-pedestrian collision in the 500 block of Main Street.

Police said a 62-year-old man was crossing Main Street between Golf View Drive and Forest Hills Parkway when he was struck by someone driving a vehicle heading inbound to Dartmouth.

Read more: Facts of pedestrian death in bus collision should be public: advocate

The man died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Investigators with the collision reconstruction unit are investigating the incident.

In an interview, HRP spokesperson Const. John MacLeod said he did not believe the man was in an intersection at the time.

He said officers have been in contact with the person driving the vehicle.

On Wednesday morning, HRP asked people to stay away from the area as police were at the scene of a “fatal motor vehicle collision.”

