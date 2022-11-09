Pedestrian, 62, dies after being struck by vehicle in Dartmouth

Send this page to someone via email

A man died after being struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth on Tuesday night.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said officers responded to a vehicle-pedestrian collision in the 500 block of Main Street.

Police said a 62-year-old man was crossing Main Street between Golf View Drive and Forest Hills Parkway when he was struck by someone driving a vehicle heading inbound to Dartmouth.

The man died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Investigators with the collision reconstruction unit are investigating the incident.

In an interview, HRP spokesperson Const. John MacLeod said he did not believe the man was in an intersection at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

He said officers have been in contact with the person driving the vehicle.

On Wednesday morning, HRP asked people to stay away from the area as police were at the scene of a “fatal motor vehicle collision.”