ANALYSIS: Morrissey’s leadership on display in Jets’ comeback victory

Josh Morrissey will get the opportunity to experience an NHL all-star weekend for the first time in his career. And the timing couldn’t be any better — or deserved — after the display of leadership the Jets’ talented blueliner provided for, and towards, Winnipeg fans heading into the 11-day break.

It’s not like Morrissey hasn’t been doing it all year long for the Jets. But the direct hand the all-star blueliner had in Monday night’s 4-2 win over St. Louis was something special.

When #44 beat Jordan Binnington’s glove-hand side to start the Winnipeg rally — less than a minute after St. Louis had gone up 2-0 — and then urged the fans to “let’s (you know what) go” — I’m certain it will be one of those central moments of this season.

Morrissey’s explanation of “blacking out” after the goal made it less about him, and more about what happened after that.

Josh Norrissey putting on a show with the whole league watching 🐐 🏆 pic.twitter.com/07g2qQc6Qh — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) January 31, 2023

One thing the eight-year veteran was less vague about during his post-game media scrum, reminding anyone within earshot not to forget that the Jets are an excellent team and that Canada Life Centre can be a tough place for visiting teams when the hometown fans are engaged.

Those clunkers against Buffalo and Philadelphia and the fan reaction that followed? That was on Morrissey and his teammates, and they know that.

But for the first 45 minutes against the Blues, Binnington was the only reason Winnipeg didn’t take an early lead, before eventually falling behind.

And you get the sense the lack of reward Morrissey referred to, wasn’t connected solely to the zero on the scoreboard before sniping his ninth goal of the season.

Compelling evidence would be the now well-documented, profanity-enhanced, post-goal message in plain view of those occupying the north side seats.

Not that there was any doubt about Josh Morrissey’s credentials as captain material.

When the Jets do get around to officially announcing who will follow in the footsteps of Andrew Ladd and Blake Wheeler, this past Monday night pretty much sealed the deal.

