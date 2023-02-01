Menu

Blogs

Your Saskatchewan photo of the day: February 2023

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted February 1, 2023 8:12 am
The Your Saskatchewan photo of the day for February 1st was taken by Victor Phung in Saskatoon. View image in full screen
The Your Saskatchewan photo of the day for February 1st was taken by Victor Phung in Saskatoon. Viewer Submitted/ Victor Phung

People around the province are capturing the beauty of the winter season for Your Saskatchewan.

We want to see the wonderful photos you capture from all over the province.

Each day, Global Saskatoon and Global Regina feature a viewer-submitted photo for the Your Saskatchewan photo of the day.

It is also highlighted on Global News Morning, Global News at 5, Global News at 6 and Global News at 10.

Please email us if you have a picture to submit for Your Saskatchewan. Photos should be at least 920 pixels wide and in jpeg format.

Here is the Your Saskatchewan photo gallery for February:

11
The Your Saskatchewan photo of the day for February 1st was taken by Victor Phung in Saskatoon. View image in gallery mode
The Your Saskatchewan photo of the day for February 1st was taken by Victor Phung in Saskatoon. Viewer Submitted/ Victor Phung
