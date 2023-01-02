Menu

Your Saskatchewan photo of the day: January 2023

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 2, 2023 8:21 am
The January 2 Your Saskatchewan photo of the day was taken by Lori Neault in Delisle. View image in full screen
The January 2 Your Saskatchewan photo of the day was taken by Lori Neault in Delisle. Viewer Submitted/ Lori Neault

A new year has begun, and new pictures taken around Saskatchewan are being shared by photographers!

We want to see the beautiful photos you capture from all over the province.

Each day, Global Saskatoon and Global Regina feature a viewer-submitted photo for the Your Saskatchewan photo of the day.

Read more: Your Saskatchewan photo of the day: December 2022

It is also highlighted on Global News Morning, Global News at 5, Global News at 6 and Global News at 10.

Please email us if you have a picture to submit for Your Saskatchewan. Photos should be at least 920 pixels wide and in jpeg format.

Here is the Your Saskatchewan photo gallery for January:

12
The Your Saskatchewan photo of the day for January 1 was taken by Bob Ferguson in Saskatoon. View image in gallery mode
The Your Saskatchewan photo of the day for January 1 was taken by Bob Ferguson in Saskatoon. Viewer Submitted/ Bob Ferguson
22
The January 2 Your Saskatchewan photo of the day was taken by Lori Neault in Delisle. View image in gallery mode
The January 2 Your Saskatchewan photo of the day was taken by Lori Neault in Delisle. Viewer Submitted/ Lori Neault
