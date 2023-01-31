West Kelowna RCMP searching for man missing for three months

West Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.
Thirty-four-year-old Brett Moore has been missing for over three months as he was last seen on Oct. 23, 2022.
Police say his family is very concerned as they have not heard from him since that day.
Read more: Search warrant leads to temporary standoff in West Kelowna
Read next: Boy picks shipping container for hide-and-seek, ends up 2,500 km from home
Moore is described as being five-feet-seven-inches tall and 130 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.
Mounties are asking anyone who has information which may help locate him to please contact the West Kelowna RCMP detachment at (250) 768-2880 and reference the file number 2022-66676.
Comments