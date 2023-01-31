Menu

Crime

West Kelowna RCMP searching for man missing for three months

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted January 31, 2023 9:00 pm
34-year-old Brett Moore has been missing since October 2022. View image in full screen
34-year-old Brett Moore has been missing since October 2022. Kelowna RCMP

West Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Thirty-four-year-old Brett Moore has been missing for over three months as he was last seen on Oct. 23, 2022.

Police say his family is very concerned as they have not heard from him since that day.

Moore is described as being five-feet-seven-inches tall and 130 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Mounties are asking anyone who has information which may help locate him to please contact the West Kelowna RCMP detachment at (250) 768-2880 and reference the file number 2022-66676.

