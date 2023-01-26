Menu

Crime

Search warrant leads to temporary standoff in West Kelowna

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 26, 2023 2:56 pm
Police presence in West Kelowna
Police in West Kelowna blocked off a road during a standoff at a home on Thursday morning.

Police in West Kelowna temporarily blocked off a road on Thursday morning following a standoff at a home.

Global News reached out to the RCMP, seeking information if multiple arrests were made.

RCMP say a search warrant was executed along the 3300 block of Old Okanagan Highway, with the region’s emergency response team working in conjunction with the general investigative section from West Kelowna.

Police did not confirm how many were arrested, nor the reason for the search warrant. The road was blocked off between Butt and Reece roads.

The standoff didn’t last long, with the tactical team eventually leaving, along with the fire department, which had also been called in.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and is being handled with extra caution for public and officer safety.

