Fire

West Kelowna fire crews called to 2nd fire in 1 day

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 23, 2023 4:29 pm
A fire on Emerald Road in West Kelowna razed a garage. View image in full screen
A fire on Emerald Road in West Kelowna razed a garage. Global News

For the second time in a day, West Kelowna, B.C., fire crews are battling a fire in a building adjacent to a home.

A shop fire on Emerald Road, in West Kelowna’s Glenrosa neighbourhood, completely razed a garage Monday and was threatening nearby structures and trees.

For the most part, West Kelowna fire crews had it under control within the hour it was called in, though people nearby said they initially heard explosions and the blaze began to build.

A cause has yet to be determined.

Read more: Cause of vehicle fire that spread to West Kelowna, B.C. garage under investigation

When the day began, fire crews were tasked with another fire.

A vehicle fire that got underway just after 1 a.m. spread to a garage but was knocked down quickly.

Crews from West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle on fire extending into a garage on Gellatly Road.

The file on that fire has been turned over to RCMP and the cause has yet to be determined.

