Headingley RCMP look for arson suspect after multiple semi-trailers engulfed in flames

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Headingley, Man., are looking for a suspect after multiple semi-trailers were engulfed in flames.

On Jan. 20, police received a report about several semi-trailers that were on fire at a business on Goldenrod Drive in the RM of Rosser.

Officers and fire officials say the cause of the fire was determined to be arson.

The damage estimates to the vehicles and contents of the trailers are said to be around $7 million.

Headingley RCMP are asking anyone with information regarding this fire to please contact them at 204-888-0358, call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a secure tip online.

Story continues below advertisement