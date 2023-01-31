Menu

Crime

Headingley RCMP look for arson suspect after multiple semi-trailers engulfed in flames

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 31, 2023 1:54 pm
RCMP in Headingley, Man., are looking for a suspect after multiple semi-trailers were engulfed in flames at a business on Goldenrod Drive in the RM of Rosser. . View image in full screen
RCMP in Headingley, Man., are looking for a suspect after multiple semi-trailers were engulfed in flames at a business on Goldenrod Drive in the RM of Rosser. . Headingley RCMP

RCMP in Headingley, Man., are looking for a suspect after multiple semi-trailers were engulfed in flames.

On Jan. 20, police received a report about several semi-trailers that were on fire at a business on Goldenrod Drive in the RM of Rosser.

Officers and fire officials say the cause of the fire was determined to be arson.

Read more: 2 teens and 1 adult arrested and charged with arson in 3 a.m. Winnipeg hotel fire

Read next: Loblaw’s No Name price freeze ends as rival warns of impending cost increases

The damage estimates to the vehicles and contents of the trailers are said to be around $7 million.

Headingley RCMP are asking anyone with information regarding this fire to please contact them at 204-888-0358, call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a secure tip online.

