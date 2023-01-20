Menu

Fire

Semi-trucks go up in flames in parking lot on the outskirts of Winnipeg

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 20, 2023 5:34 pm
Several fire trucks from the Rosser Fire Department responded on Friday morning to a trucking company on Goldenrod Drive off Route 90. Flames appeared to be rising from near the cabs of the trucks. No damage estimate is available and no further information is available from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

No injuries are being reported after several semi-trucks went up in flames in a fire that sent a plume of black smoke over the city Friday morning.

The Rosser Fire Department responded to the parking lot of a trucking company on Goldenrod Drive off Brookside Boulevard around 8:30 a.m.

Officials say at least seven semi-trucks and multiple trailers were involved in the fire.

No buildings were impacted by the blaze, which saw firefighters from the Stony Mountain/Rockwood Fire Department brought in to help due to the number of vehicles on fire.

There was no word from officials on what sparked the fire.

A spokesperson from the Rosser Fire Department said RCMP and Manitoba Public Insurance are taking the lead on any investigations.

