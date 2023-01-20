Semi-trucks go up in flames in parking lot on the outskirts of Winnipeg

No injuries are being reported after several semi-trucks went up in flames in a fire that sent a plume of black smoke over the city Friday morning.
The Rosser Fire Department responded to the parking lot of a trucking company on Goldenrod Drive off Brookside Boulevard around 8:30 a.m.
Officials say at least seven semi-trucks and multiple trailers were involved in the fire.
No buildings were impacted by the blaze, which saw firefighters from the Stony Mountain/Rockwood Fire Department brought in to help due to the number of vehicles on fire.
There was no word from officials on what sparked the fire.
A spokesperson from the Rosser Fire Department said RCMP and Manitoba Public Insurance are taking the lead on any investigations.
