Semi-trucks go up in flames in parking lot on the outskirts of Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

No injuries are being reported after several semi-trucks went up in flames in a fire that sent a plume of black smoke over the city Friday morning.

The Rosser Fire Department responded to the parking lot of a trucking company on Goldenrod Drive off Brookside Boulevard around 8:30 a.m.

Officials say at least seven semi-trucks and multiple trailers were involved in the fire.

0:22 Man dead after Kildare apartment fire

No buildings were impacted by the blaze, which saw firefighters from the Stony Mountain/Rockwood Fire Department brought in to help due to the number of vehicles on fire.

Story continues below advertisement

There was no word from officials on what sparked the fire.

A spokesperson from the Rosser Fire Department said RCMP and Manitoba Public Insurance are taking the lead on any investigations.