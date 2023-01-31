Guelph police investigate theft of rental van

The Guelph Police Service is investigating the theft of a rental truck from a south-end business.
Owners notified police on Monday after finding one of their vehicles was missing from the lot.
Investigators say someone entered the premises located on Southgate Drive Friday around 9:20 p.m.
They say it didn’t take long for the suspect to drive off in the vehicle.
Read more: Guelph police recover stolen van, looking for suspect
Read next: Loblaw’s No Name price freeze ends as rival warns of impending cost increases
The vehicle is described as a yellow, 16-foot Ford cube van with ‘Penske’ written on the side and #791611388 on the back.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7326 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Comments