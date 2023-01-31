Guelph police investigate theft of rental van

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Guelph Police Service is investigating the theft of a rental truck from a south-end business.

Owners notified police on Monday after finding one of their vehicles was missing from the lot.

Investigators say someone entered the premises located on Southgate Drive Friday around 9:20 p.m.

They say it didn’t take long for the suspect to drive off in the vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a yellow, 16-foot Ford cube van with ‘Penske’ written on the side and #791611388 on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7326 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.