Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police investigate theft of rental van

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 31, 2023 1:41 pm
Guelph Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Service cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

The Guelph Police Service is investigating the theft of a rental truck from a south-end business.

Owners notified police on Monday after finding one of their vehicles was missing from the lot.

Investigators say someone entered the premises located on Southgate Drive Friday around 9:20 p.m.

They say it didn’t take long for the suspect to drive off in the vehicle.

Trending Now

Read more: Guelph police recover stolen van, looking for suspect

Read next: Loblaw’s No Name price freeze ends as rival warns of impending cost increases

The vehicle is described as a yellow, 16-foot Ford cube van with ‘Penske’ written on the side and #791611388 on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7326 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

 

BusinessTheftGuelph NewsStolen VehicleGuelph Police ServiceStolen VanPenske
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers