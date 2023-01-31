Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Restaurant hit by gunfire, windows smashed, Montreal police say

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted January 31, 2023 9:29 am
Click to play video: 'Global News at 5:30 Montreal: Jan. 30'
Global News at 5:30 Montreal: Jan. 30
The Jan. 30, 2023 edition of Global News at 5:30 on Global Montreal.

Montreal police are investigating after shots were fired in the City of Westmount Tuesday morning.

Officers were alerted to the scene on Ste-Catherine Street near Gladstone Avenue after an alarm was triggered just before 3:30 am.

Police say the impact of multiple bullets were discovered on the exterior of a restaurant called Cafe Gentile Westmount and its windows were shattered.

Trending Now

Read more: Quebec commits $250 million to curb gun violence, Montreal to hire up to 450 more police officers

Read next: West Edmonton Mall closes Mindbender indoor roller-coaster

No one was injured in the incident, according police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc.

Police believe the shots came from outside on the street.

Investigators say it remains unclear if this was a targeted event or a case of stray bullets.

Advertisement
Montreal PoliceSPVMWestmountMontreal police investigationSte-Catherine streetWestmount shootingwestmount crimeWestmount shots fired
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers