Restaurant hit by gunfire, windows smashed, Montreal police say

Montreal police are investigating after shots were fired in the City of Westmount Tuesday morning.

Officers were alerted to the scene on Ste-Catherine Street near Gladstone Avenue after an alarm was triggered just before 3:30 am.

Police say the impact of multiple bullets were discovered on the exterior of a restaurant called Cafe Gentile Westmount and its windows were shattered.

No one was injured in the incident, according police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc.

Police believe the shots came from outside on the street.

Investigators say it remains unclear if this was a targeted event or a case of stray bullets.