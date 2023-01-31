Menu

Crime

Police investigate ‘homophobic’ vandalism on bridge crossing in Brantford

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 31, 2023 9:46 am
A photo of volunteers working on the interior panels of the TH&B Crossing Bridge art project in Brantford, Ont. View image in full screen
A photo of volunteers working on the interior panels of the TH&B Crossing Bridge art project in Brantford, Ont.

Brantford police say they’ve launched an investigation into a vandalism case after “homophobic” messages were spread across a crossing bridge on the city’s south westside.

Investigators believe the defacing happened over the weekend on interior panels of the TH&B Crossing Bridge which was in the process of being painted by community members.

The messaging targeted the LGBTQ2 community and closed the bridge to walkers for hours, according to police.

The city of Brantford said the messages were removed by parks staff on Monday.

“I want to express how deeply disheartened and disappointed we are by the hateful language painted across this beloved community art project,” Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis said in a statement upon learning of the vandalism.

Community partners began the first phase of a painting project on the bridge in late 2022 with school groups, local businesses, and community organizations creating a public art space as of late 2022.

Detectives are seeking suspects and ask anyone with information to reach out to Brantford Police or Crime Stoppers

