Crime

Norfolk County resident loses $10K in Amazon scam

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted January 31, 2023 7:45 am
OPP are reminding the public to be vigilant towards possible scams, saying residents should never allow anyone remote access to their computer after funds were stolen from a person in Norfolk County last week. View image in full screen
OPP are reminding the public to be vigilant towards possible scams, saying residents should never allow anyone remote access to their computer after funds were stolen from a person in Norfolk County last week. File Photo / Getty Images

OPP launched a fraud investigation Saturday afternoon after an elderly resident from Norfolk County reported that they had been the victim of an “Amazon scam.”

Investigators say that the victim received a call from an individual claiming to work for Amazon. The caller advised that there was an issue with the victim’s account and asked for remote access to the victim’s computer to fix the problem, police said.

Police said the victim granted the remote access and the suspect removed over $10,000 from the victim’s financial account. The victim immediately contacted police.

The investigation is ongoing.

OPP say everyone with a computer needs to be “very skeptical if you receive a phone call or pop-up message indicating that there are issues with any of your accounts.”

Additionally, unless you initiate the call, police advise you not to grant anyone access to your computer.

Tips to keep seniors safe online
