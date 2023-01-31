Norfolk County resident loses $10K in Amazon scam

Send this page to someone via email

OPP launched a fraud investigation Saturday afternoon after an elderly resident from Norfolk County reported that they had been the victim of an “Amazon scam.”

Investigators say that the victim received a call from an individual claiming to work for Amazon. The caller advised that there was an issue with the victim’s account and asked for remote access to the victim’s computer to fix the problem, police said.

Police said the victim granted the remote access and the suspect removed over $10,000 from the victim’s financial account. The victim immediately contacted police.

The investigation is ongoing.

OPP say everyone with a computer needs to be “very skeptical if you receive a phone call or pop-up message indicating that there are issues with any of your accounts.”

Additionally, unless you initiate the call, police advise you not to grant anyone access to your computer.