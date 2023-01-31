Menu

Politics

Manitoba First Nation to sign child welfare agreement with Ottawa, province

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 31, 2023 9:00 am
Peguis First Nation is set to become the first Indigenous group in Manitoba to take control of child welfare under federal legislation that came into effect three years ago. Patty Hajdu, minister of Indigenous services, speaks in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. View image in full screen
Peguis First Nation is set to become the first Indigenous group in Manitoba to take control of child welfare under federal legislation that came into effect three years ago. Patty Hajdu, minister of Indigenous services, speaks in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Peguis First Nation is set to become the first Indigenous group in Manitoba to take control of child welfare under federal legislation that came into effect three years ago.

The community north of Winnipeg says Patty Hajdu, the federal Indigenous services minister, and Rochelle Squires, the provincial families minister, will be taking part in the signing of a coordination agreement between the three governments.

The First Nation is one of just over two dozen communities that have notified Indigenous Services Canada that it intends to handle its own child and family services, as outlined in the federal Act Respecting First Nations, Inuit and Metis Children, Youth and Families.

Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan was the first group in Canada to take over child welfare in July 2021.

Peguis had its own laws come into effect one year ago after the community notified Ottawa the previous year, but the province did not sign on at the time.

This would be the first time Manitoba has signed such an agreement after it previously expressed concerns over the legislation.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

