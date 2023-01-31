Residential fire on Dundurn Street in Hamilton that caused $500K in damage ‘deemed suspicious’

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton fire crews say they are investigating a multiple-alarm blaze at a residential building Monday night that they’ve “deemed suspicious.”

Firefighters say the flames were seen just after 10 p.m. at the rear of a multi-unit home at 254 Dundurn Street South at the corner of Charlton Avenue.

Crews extinguished heavy fire and smoke at the rear of the building that was unoccupied and had just under gone renovation.

Our crews are working at a multiple alarm structure fire at 254 Dundurn St. S. Heavy fire on arrival at the third floor balcony area. Fire is under control and crews are checking for extension. All units were unoccupied on arrival. #HamOnt #StrongForYou pic.twitter.com/R5odRX10is — Hamilton Fire Department (@HamiltonFireDep) January 31, 2023

The blaze was extinguished with no injuries.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified.

Damage is estimated to be in the neighbourhood of $500,000.

Hamilton Police were holding the scene as of Tuesday morning pending an investigation.