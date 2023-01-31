Menu

Fire

Residential fire on Dundurn Street in Hamilton that caused $500K in damage ‘deemed suspicious’

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 31, 2023 7:17 am
Firefighters battling a blaze at a residential Building at Dundurn Street South and Charlton Avenue in Hamilton Monday Jan 30, 2023. View image in full screen
Firefighters battling a blaze at a residential Building at Dundurn Street South and Charlton Avenue in Hamilton Monday Jan 30, 2023. @HamiltonFireDep

Hamilton fire crews say they are investigating a multiple-alarm blaze at a residential building Monday night that they’ve “deemed suspicious.”

Firefighters say the flames were seen just after 10 p.m. at the rear of a multi-unit home at 254 Dundurn Street South at the corner of Charlton Avenue.

Crews extinguished heavy fire and smoke at the rear of the building that was unoccupied and had just under gone renovation.

The blaze was extinguished with no injuries.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified.

Damage is estimated to be in the neighbourhood of $500,000.

Hamilton Police were holding the scene as of Tuesday morning pending an investigation.

