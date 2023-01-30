Menu

Health

Kelowna, B.C. pastor appeals ticket for violating COVID public health measures

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted January 30, 2023 7:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Kelowna pastor who defied public health measures appeals violation ticket'
Kelowna pastor who defied public health measures appeals violation ticket
WATCH: The lawyer for a Kelowna pastor appeared in court Monday to appeal the pastor's guilty verdict for violating public health orders. The violation occurred in December 2021 and the pastor was also issued a hefty fine for hosting an in-person church service. Jayden Wasney has more details.

The lawyer for a Kelowna, B.C., pastor appeared in court Monday to appeal the pastor’s guilty verdict for violating public health orders.

Art Lucier, pastor at Kelowna Harvest Church was issued a $2,300 violation ticket for hosting an organized event in January of 2021, contrary to public health orders.

At the time of Lucier’s offences, all in-person events and community-based gatherings, including religious in-person gatherings and worship services, were prohibited.

Lucier’s lawyer argued that church groups across the province faced scrutiny throughout the course of the pandemic restrictions, while stating other venues such as restaurants, sporting venues and shopping centres didn’t.

Trending Now

He added that the restrictions went against several of Lucier’s rights by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedom.

He also attempted to build his case by bringing up several instances where churches and other protesters who refused to follow public health orders had their fines or charges dropped.

The judge insisted he was unsure why Lucier was looking to appeal his fine, when he knew “full well he was defying public health orders in the first place,” to which the lawyer responded by saying his client “chose to breach first, and challenge later.”

The appeal hearing continues on Tuesday at the Kelowna courthouse.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

