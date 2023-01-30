Saskatchewan Roughriders announce grant program to fund mental health initiatives

Send this page to someone via email

On Monday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders announced a legacy grant program targeted to improve mental health initiatives and to promote youth groups.

“Grant dollars are hard to come by in Saskatchewan, they’re much needed,” said Jonathan Huntington, Grey Cup Provincial Outreach and Legacy chair.

“We know that when we looked at the marketplace, we know that we will see a large intake of communities looking for these dollars.”

There is an estimated $250,000 in grant money available and will cap out at $50,000 per application.

“The need is astronomical. We think we can leave a great Grey Cup legacy in this province.”

Story continues below advertisement

Huntington said he is hoping that if communities receive funding, they will tie them to a mental health program and people will feel more comfortable speaking about mental health.

“We’ve always envisioned a legacy project,” said Saskatchewan Roughriders chief financial officer Kent Paul. “We weren’t sure what the funds would look like.”

Paul explained that part of the grant money is being funded by the Grey Cup 50/50.

Applications can be made by Saskatchewan municipalities, charitable organizations and Indigenous communities and must be directed towards infrastructure or programming costs.

“An Indigenous community could step forward and ask for funding for sports equipment, or a new sports facility or enhancing one, as an example. Another option could be a Saskatchewan municipality or charitable organization that has a mental health program that they need more dollars for.”

Huntington said they will be paying close attention to applications that have an Indigenous engagement plan within them to honour their commitment towards truth and reconciliation.

Applications will close Feb. 27 and the recipients will be announced at the end of March.