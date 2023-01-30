Winnipeg woman charged in Hargrave Street murder investigation

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in connection with the death of a 65-year-old man last week.
Richard Darryl Wheeler was found at a Hargrave Street apartment Wednesday afternoon with serious injuries. He was treated by paramedics at the scene and rushed to hospital, but died of his injuries.
On Saturday, police arrested Joy Nancy Moose, 31, and charged her with second-degree murder.
Police said she is accused of assaulting a homicide detective while in custody, and was also charged with assaulting a peace officer.
Moose was also the subject of a warrant for being unlawfully at large.
