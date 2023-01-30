Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg woman charged in Hargrave Street murder investigation

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 30, 2023 11:55 am
Winnipeg police have made an arrest in a homicide. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police have made an arrest in a homicide. Global News / File

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in connection with the death of a 65-year-old man last week.

Richard Darryl Wheeler was found at a Hargrave Street apartment Wednesday afternoon with serious injuries. He was treated by paramedics at the scene and rushed to hospital, but died of his injuries.

Read more: Homicide investigators seek info about death of Winnipeg man at Hargrave apartment

Read next: Annie Wersching: ‘The Last of Us,’ ‘Picard,’ ’24’ actor dead at 45

On Saturday, police arrested Joy Nancy Moose, 31, and charged her with second-degree murder.

Trending Now

Police said she is accused of assaulting a homicide detective while in custody, and was also charged with assaulting a peace officer.

Moose was also the subject of a warrant for being unlawfully at large.

Click to play video: 'No charges to be laid in Forks parkade homicide, Winnipeg police say'
No charges to be laid in Forks parkade homicide, Winnipeg police say

 

Advertisement
HomicideWinnipeg policeSecond Degree MurderWinnipeg Police Servicecrime in winnipegWinnipeg homicidehomicide arrest
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers