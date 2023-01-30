Menu

Economy

S&P/TSX composite down amid tech sector losses, U.S. stock markets also lower

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2023 11:39 am
A signboard displays the TSX close in Toronto, Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. View image in full screen
A signboard displays the TSX close in Toronto, Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. FNG

Losses in the technology sector helped lead Canada’s main stock index lower in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also retreated to start the week.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 27.46 points at 20,687.02.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 27.06 points at 33,951.02. The S&P 500 index was down 22.76 points at 4,047.80, while the Nasdaq composite was down 139.64 points at 11,482.07.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.95 cents US compared with 75.11 cents US on Friday.

The March crude contract was down 23 cents at US$79.45 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down 11 cents at US$2.74 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$5.80 at US$1,939.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was down a penny at US$4.21 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

