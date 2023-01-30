Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Transport truck stolen in Belleville, Ont.

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 30, 2023 11:02 am
Police in Belleville say this truck and two trailers were stolen over the weekend. View image in full screen
Police in Belleville say this truck and two trailers were stolen over the weekend. Belleville police

Police in Belleville, Ont., say a transport truck and two trailers were stolen from a University Avenue business over the weekend.

Police say the missing truck is a 2019 Day & Ross Freightliner with licence BN 17197.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. police disband mounted unit, citing staffing issues

Read next: Annie Wersching: ‘The Last of Us,’ ‘Picard,’ ’24’ actor dead at 45

The 53-foot cargo trailers were stolen a short time later and have licence plates S6013H and V9335Z.

Trending Now

Any businesses or residences that may have video footage of that area over the weekend or any other information are asked to contact Const. Jordan Rhodes at jrhodes@bellevilleps.ca.

Click to play video: 'Kingston, Ont., residents enjoying mild winter day'
Kingston, Ont., residents enjoying mild winter day
TheftBellevilleStolen TruckBelleville policetransport truckUniversity Avenuetractor trailer stolen
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers