Transport truck stolen in Belleville, Ont.

Police in Belleville, Ont., say a transport truck and two trailers were stolen from a University Avenue business over the weekend.

Police say the missing truck is a 2019 Day & Ross Freightliner with licence BN 17197.

The 53-foot cargo trailers were stolen a short time later and have licence plates S6013H and V9335Z.

Any businesses or residences that may have video footage of that area over the weekend or any other information are asked to contact Const. Jordan Rhodes at jrhodes@bellevilleps.ca.