Police investigate hit-and-run in Toronto’s Thorncliffe area

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are investigating after a hit-and-run was reported in Toronto on Sunday afternoon.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Overlea Boulevard and Thorncliffe Park Drive, by East York Town Centre, for reports of a collision at around 3 p.m.

Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, before the driver fled the scene.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a woman had sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident.

Police told the public to expect delays in the area immediately after the collision was reported.

COLLISION:

Overlea Blvd & Thorncliffe Park Dr @TPS53Div

2:56 pm

-reports of pedestrian struck by vehicle

-driver fled

-police o/s located a woman with injuries to her leg

-w/b Overlea Blvd is blocked, 1 lane open

-expect delays in the area#GO224591

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 29, 2023