Crime

Police investigate hit-and-run in Toronto’s Thorncliffe area

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 29, 2023 4:42 pm
The scene of a hit-and-run reported in Toronto's Overlea Boulevard and Thorncliffe Park Drive area. View image in full screen
The scene of a hit-and-run reported in Toronto's Overlea Boulevard and Thorncliffe Park Drive area. Enzo Arimini/Global News

Police are investigating after a hit-and-run was reported in Toronto on Sunday afternoon.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Overlea Boulevard and Thorncliffe Park Drive, by East York Town Centre, for reports of a collision at around 3 p.m.

Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, before the driver fled the scene.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a woman had sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident.

Police told the public to expect delays in the area immediately after the collision was reported.

