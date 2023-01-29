Police investigate hit-and-run in Toronto’s Thorncliffe area

Police are investigating after a hit-and-run was reported in Toronto on Sunday afternoon.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Overlea Boulevard and Thorncliffe Park Drive, by East York Town Centre, for reports of a collision at around 3 p.m.
Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, before the driver fled the scene.
Toronto paramedics told Global News a woman had sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident.
Police told the public to expect delays in the area immediately after the collision was reported.
