Police investigate reported knifepoint robbery at Toronto subway station

Police are investigating after reports that a man was robbed at a Toronto subway station.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to a robbery at Yorkdale Subway Station.
Police said that a male victim was robbed at knifepoint by two suspects. The pair allegedly fled the area.
No injuries were reported as result of the incident.
Toronto police said the investigation is ongoing.
