Crime

Police investigate reported knifepoint robbery at Toronto subway station

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 29, 2023 12:27 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. File / Global News

Police are investigating after reports that a man was robbed at a Toronto subway station.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to a robbery at Yorkdale Subway Station.

Police said that a male victim was robbed at knifepoint by two suspects. The pair allegedly fled the area.

No injuries were reported as result of the incident.

Trending Now

Toronto police said the investigation is ongoing.

