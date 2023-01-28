Struggling Kelowna Rockets fall 3-1 to Vancouver Giants

Send this page to someone via email

The struggles of the Kelowna Rockets continue as they fell 3-1 to the Vancouver Giants Friday night.

The Rockets were in Langley facing off against the 7th-place Giants, who are currently 11 points ahead in the standings.

Kelowna got on the board first 7:39 into the game, with Adam Kydd scoring his 14th goal of the season, the only goal of the first period and for the Rockets’ game.

In the second period, penalties hurt the Rockets as Vancouver scored two powerplay goals.

Giants leading scorer Tyler Thorpe would net the first for his 24th of the season at 4:50 in.

At 14:41 Jaden Lipinski would score his 15th of the season putting Vancouver ahead 2-1 going into the third.

In the third period, the Giants would net an insurance goal at 14:16.

Kelowna was without lead scorer Andrew Cristall, who has now missed seven games. Ty Hurley, John Babock and Marek Rocak also missed the game due to injury or illness.

The Rockets have now lost three games in a row and are 2-8-0-0 in their last ten.

The two teams face off again Saturday in Kelowna, as the Rockets look to end their losing streak.

Kelowna currently has a record of 12-26-3-0 and sits eighth in the western conference.