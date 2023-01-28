Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Struggling Kelowna Rockets fall 3-1 to Vancouver Giants

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted January 28, 2023 6:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Kelowna Rockets vs Vancouver Giants Jan. 27'
Kelowna Rockets vs Vancouver Giants Jan. 27
A little deja vu for the Kelowna Rockets this weekend as they repeat two-thirds of last weekend's schedule with a home-at-home series against the Vancouver Giants. Just like last Friday, the series started in Langley, only Friday night the Rockets were unable to leave the lower mainland with a victory over Vancouver. Travis Lowe has the highlights.

The struggles of the Kelowna Rockets continue as they fell 3-1 to the Vancouver Giants Friday night.

The Rockets were in Langley facing off against the 7th-place Giants, who are currently 11 points ahead in the standings.

Kelowna got on the board first 7:39 into the game, with Adam Kydd scoring his 14th goal of the season, the only goal of the first period and for the Rockets’ game.

Read more: Kelowna Rockets fall 4-3 to Vancouver Giants

Read next: Rent control: What tenants should know as rental prices surge across Canada  

In the second period, penalties hurt the Rockets as Vancouver scored two powerplay goals.

Giants leading scorer Tyler Thorpe would net the first for his 24th of the season at 4:50 in.

Story continues below advertisement

At 14:41 Jaden Lipinski would score his 15th of the season putting Vancouver ahead 2-1 going into the third.

Trending Now

In the third period, the Giants would net an insurance goal at 14:16.

Read more: ‘Just do your best’: Defending superstar Connor Bedard a tough task for CHL’s top prospects

Read next: Ukraine war: ‘Fast-track’ talks between Kyiv and the West underway for missiles, planes

Kelowna was without lead scorer Andrew Cristall, who has now missed seven games. Ty Hurley, John Babock and Marek Rocak also missed the game due to injury or illness.

The Rockets have now lost three games in a row and are 2-8-0-0 in their last ten.

The two teams face off again Saturday in Kelowna, as the Rockets look to end their losing streak.

Kelowna currently has a record of 12-26-3-0 and sits eighth in the western conference.

Advertisement
KelownaSportsWHLKelowna RocketsWestern Hockey LeagueJunior HockeyVancouver Giants
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers