Kelowna Rockets fall 4-3 to Vancouver Giants

Send this page to someone via email

The Kelowna Rockets went up against the Vancouver Giants Saturday for the second night in a row.

The Rockets fell 4-3 to the Giants at home.

“The second period was the difference for us tonight,” said Rockets’ head coach Kris Mallette in the post game press release.

“Turnovers are one thing, but for 13 minutes in the second period we were nonexistent and gave them momentum that we couldn’t get back. We had a push at the end, but it’s a 60-minute game.”

GAME SUMMARY

Kelowna’s Turner McMillen took off on a breakaway to put the Rockets on the board first 13:22 into the game. Vancouver’s Matthew Edwards tied things up 64 seconds after the Rockets’ goal.

Story continues below advertisement

Ty Halaburda gave the Giants their first lead of the game during the second frame and then Vancouver jumped into a two-goal lead early into the third.

Kelowna’s Adam Kydd dove in front of the net to pull the Rockets back within one. The Giants responded while on the power play.

Kydd jammed in his second of the game but Kelowna was unable to capitalize on a five-on-three power play opportunity with 3:36 to play in the game.

2:10 Hockey fans in Penticton brave the cold for BCHL skills competition

ADDITIONAL STATS

While Vancouver outshot Kelowna 29-28, Talyn Boyko made 25 saves on 29 shots.

The Rockets were without three players during Saturday’s game, Andrew Cristall and Ty Hurley were out with a lower-body injuries and Logan Peskett didn’t dress to play.

Story continues below advertisement

UP NEXT

Kelowna will wrap up their three-in-three weekend with a home game against the Victoria Royals.