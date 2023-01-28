Menu

Comments

Crime

North Okanagan drug trafficker arrested after RCMP notice stolen plate

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted January 28, 2023 1:45 pm
Vernon RCMP arrest a drug trafficker after noticing a stolen plate on a vehicle. View image in full screen
Vernon RCMP arrest a drug trafficker after noticing a stolen plate on a vehicle. File / Global News

A drug trafficker has been arrested after police noticed his vehicle had a stolen license plate.

On Jan. 24 around 4 p.m., a Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officer was conducting patrols, when he located a vehicle with a stolen Saskatchewan license plate in a parking lot in the 3400 block of 35th avenue.

As additional officers arrived on scene to assist, the suspect drove away attempting to evade police but was eventually contained and arrested.

The driver was searched upon his arrest and police found a number of drugs in his possession.

A further search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of additional drugs suspected to be methamphetamines, fentanyl, and cocaine.

30-year-old David MacIntosh of Vernon has been charged with several criminal offences including, three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and several driving offences.

MacIntosh made an initial appearance in court on Jan. 25th and has been released pending his next court appearance on Feb. 23rd.

Police are continuing their investigation.

CrimeRCMPPoliceVernonNorth Okanaganvernon rcmpvernon north okanagan rcmpdrug traffickerDrugs Found
