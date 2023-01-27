Menu

Canada

Bones found near Kamloops, B.C. identified as missing Kelowna man: RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 27, 2023 4:22 pm
Joseph Driscoll of Kelowna was last seen on the night of Nov. 11, 2022, in Kamloops, B.C. View image in full screen
Joseph Driscoll of Kelowna was last seen on the night of Nov. 11, 2022, in Kamloops, B.C. Kamloops RCMP

Police in Kamloops, B.C., say bones discovered one week ago near the city are that of a missing Okanagan man.

RCMP said the bones were found near Peterson Creek on Jan. 19, just after midnight.

On Friday, police confirmed they were the remains of Joseph Driscoll, 42, who was last seen walking through the Valleyview neighbourhood during the early hours of Nov. 12, 2022.

“In working with the BC Coroner’s Service and with the Driscoll family, police can now confirm the bones did, in fact, belong to Joseph, and that he is deceased,” said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn.

“We do not suspect criminality in his disappearance at this time.”

Police say they and the BC Coroners Service are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding Driscoll’s disappearance, or the discovery of the bones, is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP.

