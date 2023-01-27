Bones found near Kamloops, B.C. identified as missing Kelowna man: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Kamloops, B.C., say bones discovered one week ago near the city are that of a missing Okanagan man.

RCMP said the bones were found near Peterson Creek on Jan. 19, just after midnight.

On Friday, police confirmed they were the remains of Joseph Driscoll, 42, who was last seen walking through the Valleyview neighbourhood during the early hours of Nov. 12, 2022.

“In working with the BC Coroner’s Service and with the Driscoll family, police can now confirm the bones did, in fact, belong to Joseph, and that he is deceased,” said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn.

“We do not suspect criminality in his disappearance at this time.”

Police say they and the BC Coroners Service are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding Driscoll’s disappearance, or the discovery of the bones, is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP.