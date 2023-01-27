Menu

Canada

Vernon, B.C. centenarian who keeps local road clean named Good Citizen of the Year

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted January 27, 2023 8:53 pm
Vernon Good Citizen of the Year, Helen Sidney, speaks to residents along Bella Vista Rd. View image in full screen
Vernon Good Citizen of the Year, Helen Sidney, speaks to residents along Bella Vista Rd. Megan Turcato / Global News

Vernon, B.C. has a new Good Citizen of the Year.

Centenarian Helen Sidney was surprised with the honour this week at city hall.

Sidney said when her daughter, who knew about the award, said they were going to make a rest stop at city hall Sidney had no idea what was about to happen.

“It was the biggest surprise of my life,” she said.

Sidney is well known along Bella Vista Road in Vernon for her daily efforts to clean up the area by picking up garbage and cans.

The money she gets from the recycling, the former teacher, donates to schools.

When asked what motivates her to do the clean-up work each day, Sidney said it grew out of her work as a first-grade teacher where she used to teach students not to litter.

Sidney says she’s been doing the road cleanups since she moved to the area more than 30 years ago.

Now 100 years old, she plans to keep up the work.

The Good Citizen of the Year award comes with $500 for Sidney to donate. She says that money will also go to a local school.

