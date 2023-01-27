Feel Good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Each week at Global BC we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we wanted to share:

B.C. man frees trapped moose from wire fence

A B.C. man quickly jumped into action to save an entangled animal much larger than him.

Kirk Barharn and his wife, Angie Hillmer of Princeton, B.C., were driving when they saw a moose stuck in a wire fence near Summerland.

When Barharn approached the moose, it appeared to calm down. He told Global News that, with his bare hands, he was able to free its trapped hooves and legs, then watched it wander off.

B.C. distillery first in Canada to join prestigious Scotch Malt Whisky Society

Shelter Point Distillery in Campbell River, B.C., has been presented with the honour.

“It’s very, very significant because to be selected for the Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS) means a lot,” John McCheyne, master brand ambassador for the organization.

BC Liquor, BC Cannabis stores raise nearly $950,000 for food banks

The fundraiser campaign was held at BC Liquor (BCL) and BC Cannabis stores (BCCS).

“Thanks to the generosity of their customers, BC Liquor and BC Cannabis Stores collected $942,168 in support of local food banks during the holiday season,” BC Liquor staff said in a release.

‘It’s pretty majestic’: Kelowna B.C. man captures images of a pack of wolves while hiking

A Kelowna man had the encounter of a lifetime while hiking a commonly used trail up in the Black Mountain area.

Mike Walchuck said he stumbled upon a pack of wolves and was able to photograph the experience.

“I was just doing a Saturday hike. (I’ve) been there half a dozen times doing about an eight-kilometer loop. On the upper stretches of the trail I came into an opening and saw one wolf initially and then saw the black one shortly after,” said Walchuck.

Another B.C. moose tangled in fence rescued by passing family

This time the rescue was near Kispiox Valley, just north of Hazelton, B.C., where a family spotted the moose in the brush in distress Wednesday.

Cecilia Wilson said her husband, brother and father, Darryl, Arlin and Elvis, worked to free the baby moose in knee-deep snow.

Wilson caught the encounter on video.