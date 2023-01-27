Menu

Environment

Another B.C. moose tangled in fence rescued by passing family

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 27, 2023 11:31 am
Another B.C. moose tangled in fence rescued by passing family
A baby moose was rescued near Kispiox Valley, just north of Hazelton, B.C., when a family spotted the moose in the brush in distress.

A second moose has been saved from being trapped in a wire fence in B.C. this week.

This time the rescue was near Kispiox Valley, just north of Hazelton, B.C., when a family spotted the moose in the brush in distress Wednesday.

Read more: ‘What are you doing there?’ — Moose sightings delight B.C. residents

Cecilia Wilson said her husband, brother and father, Darryl, Arlin and Elvis, worked to free the baby moose in knee-deep snow.

Wilson caught the encounter on video.

“Come on moose. Stand up moose,” Wilson said in the video. “Get up, there you go. Yes!”

Wilson said as soon as the bay moose was free, the mother came charging toward the family.

Story continues below advertisement

“When I shut off the camera, the mama moose came charging,” she said.

“(It) was the funniest and scariest moment of my life. I ran fast to get in my truck.”

Read more: Drone captures incredible moment New Brunswick moose sheds both antlers

Earlier this week, a moose was saved from a fence in Princeton, B.C.

In that incident, a B.C. couple spotted the entangled animal and quickly sprung into action.

Kirk Barharn approached the moose, who then appeared to calm down in his presence, he said.

He was able to free the large moose with his bare hands.

Penticton man frees moose stuck in wire fence
