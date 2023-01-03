‘What are you doing there?’: Moose sightings delight B.C. residents

Send this page to someone via email

Some B.C. residents were delighted to welcome in 2023 with wildlife sightings.

Smithers resident Gary Miles spotted a moose taking a stroll down his snowy street Tuesday morning and captured it on video.

When the moose stops, Miles calls out “what are you doing?” and “good morning!” and the moose starts making its way toward his garage.

Miles’ video shows him running around the other side of his truck to stop the animal from entering the garage and the moose can be heard making sounds as if it is trying to communicate.

After eating some snow off the truck and the ground, the moose appears to take the cue and leave.

Miles says the encounter was very exciting.

Greenwood resident, Nicole Drinkwater, also captured a moose sighting on camera.

Drinkwater says she has lived in Greenwood – the smallest incorporated city in Canada – for 30 years and has never seen a moose wandering around the streets.

The moose appears to be young, just taking in the sights Greenwood has to offer.

Jesse Zeman, executive director of the BC Wildlife Federation told Global News in an email that moose are common in the Okanagan region.

He said while downtown Greenwood is not an optimal area for moose, there are a number of spots near there, such as Jewel Lake, which are popular for moose.