‘Tiny pawprints’: B.C. pilot captures rare bobcat sighting on camera

A Kamloops B.C. man captured a rare encounter with a bobcat last Friday.

Pilot Jan Nademlejnsky said he took the footage at his airplane hanger.

He first noticed tiny pawprints in the snow and when he followed them, he found the small wildcat staring back at him.

“What’s up? Are you after my mice?” Nademlejnsky asked the young feline.

The bobcat continues to stare at him from under a picnic table before running away across the snow.

Nademlejnsky said he has never seen a bobcat on his property and while they are not completely uncommon in this part of B.C., they often do not favour the cold and snowy weather.

According to the International Society for Endangered Cats, bobcats are found in southern Canada, the U.S. and northern Mexico. However, they have been moving northwards into Canada due to forest clearance and warmer winters.

In early December, a Peachland resident captured a bobcat kitten on video.

Snow was also on the ground but Peachland is only about two hours south of Kamloops.

The Squamish-Lillooet Regional District, located south of Whistler, said it is prime habitat for bobcats in B.C.

It is normally an elusive forest dweller that tends to avoid humans and prey on a wide range of animals.

The Squamish-Lillooet Regional District recommends no one allow bobcats to find food, water or shelter on their property.