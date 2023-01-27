SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Toronto Maple Leafs superfan passes away after seeing favourite team for first time

By Shallima Maharaj Global News
Posted January 27, 2023 7:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Leafs fan passes away after getting to see bucket list match up'
Leafs fan passes away after getting to see bucket list match up
WATCH: Leafs fan passes away after getting to see bucket list game

No matter the season or the temperature, Craig Meredith says his friend Mike Davy was always decked out in blue. It was in his nature as a longtime Toronto Maple Leafs fan.

This past Wednesday, Davy got to attend his first Toronto Maple Leafs game. The Buds defeated the New York Rangers, with the winning goal scored in overtime.

“His passion (was) for the Maple Leafs, the Raptors, the Blue Jays,” recalled Meredith, noting Davy had always wanted to see the Leafs in person.

Meredith, a Peterborough resident, says he met Davy 10 years ago. He says a number of hurdles prevented him from being able to attend games, including his health.

Meredith tells Global News that together with his partner, he was able to grant the Leafs’ superfan his wish.

“He jumped out of that wheelchair like he was 20 years old again, and I couldn’t have been happier.”

He says Davy, who turned 65 recently, passed away in his sleep Thursday morning from a sudden cardiac arrest.

“I have five sets of season’s tickets that I take individuals to the Peterborough Petes. Mike comes with me every game … He wasn’t there last night, but the Petes won. And I know he was watching.”

