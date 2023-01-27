Teens face charges in phone threat probe tied to 3 Fort Erie, Ont. public schools

See more sharing options

Two teens are facing charges in connection with telephone threats made over three days to three public schools near Fort Erie, Ont.

Niagara police say the charges were laid in connection with incidents at Stevensville, Garrison Road and John Brant public schools in which anonymous bomb and gun threats forced lockdowns.

Investigators didn’t reveal whether the boys, 15, were students at any of the schools but did say they face three counts of uttering threats, false messaging and mischief – a total of nine charges each.

The two are expected in a St. Catharines court on Saturday.